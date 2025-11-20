Save the Children Hosts Youth Summit to Tackle Climate Change Effects on Children



Freetown: Save the Children held a youth summit to amplify the voices of young people. The event which took place on November 18, 2025 gathered students from various schools and the Children’s Forum Network (CFN). Their goal was to discuss the severe impacts of climate change, especially on children living in disaster-prone areas.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the seminar, led by moderator Hassan Buya Kargbo, gave children a platform to share their experiences. They reviewed the success of ongoing programs and offered recommendations for the future.





Fatmata Neneh Kamara described learning practical skills in recycling and waste management. “We don’t just learn theory,” she said. “We get hands-on experience turning waste into useful materials, which is vital for our community.”





Emma Salamatu Borbor praised the organization’s efforts to influence policy. She emphasized how Save the Children collaborates with leaders to build a better future for the next generation.





Samuel Patrick B’bee highlighted the “Generation Hope” campaign. He explained how it equips children with the skills to become climate advocates in their own communities, including through media engagement and awareness projects.





Later, the children broke into focus groups. They developed practical suggestions for critical issues like water management and climate change adaptation, proposing policies to shield children from climate disasters.





The summit culminated in a panel discussion featuring young “climate champions” from communities and schools that have benefited from the Generation Hope campaigns. These included Banana Water Community, Mortomeh Community, Annie Walsh Memorial School, Freetown Secondary School for Girls, Methodist Girls High School, and the Children’s Forum Network.





To close the event, participants united for a group photo. Together, they sent a strong message, calling for greater child participation in education and climate campaigns to ensure a safer world for all. The event reinforced Save the Children’s lasting commitment to putting children’s voices at the heart of its work.

