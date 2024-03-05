Schools urged to make psychological assessment part of students’ medical examination

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director, Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology focused NGO, has called on educational institutions to incorporate psychological assessment in their mandatory medical examinations for students. He said this would help to identify and address underlying mental health issues that might hinder students' academic performance and overall well-being. He made the call when addressing students and other stakeholders at a forum dubbed: 'Empower You Summit', held in Tamale. It was organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in partnership with TOLEC-GH and the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH). It was on the theme: 'Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Balancing Mental Wellness, Students Advocacy and Academic Excellence.' Mr Mintir said it was unfortunate that mental health was not considered as part of the students' medical examination request by educational institutions. He called for i mmediate measures to reverse the trend to promote inclusivity. Mr Issah Abdul-Manan, UDS - NUGS President, said the forum was to enhance advocacy on mental health and the need for students to brace themselves up for leadership positions in key national institutions. He said an average university student in the country was confronted with numerous challenges ranging from finances to academic activities exposing them to serious mental health hazards. He called on government to implement policies and programmes on mental health to develop a healthier and more innovative workforce for the country. Madam Wedad Sayibu, Director, School for Life, who spoke on the importance of female leadership for national development, urged young women not to underestimate their potentials and abilities to ensure positive change. She told them not to be discouraged by the difficulties confronting them today saying those challenges were meant to make them resilient and courageous leaders. Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan C hief Executive urged the students to prioritise acquiring self-employable skills to enable them to start their own businesses and create more jobs to support government's industrialisation drive. Mrs Mary Braimah, from the Counseling Unit, UDS advised the students to learn and work hard to minimise examination stress and pressure. Source: Ghana News Agency