Second Agricultural Innovation for Africa Conference slated for August 28



Accra: The Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and its partners will host the second edition of the Agricultural Innovation for Africa (AIA) Conference from August 28 to 29, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The two-day conference is themed ‘Empowering Youth Startups and Agri-MSMEs in Africa: Addressing Climate Change, Innovative Financing, Market Efficiency, and Gender Mainstreaming for Sustainable Food Systems’.

It will, among other things, provide ‘inclusive pathways for the participation of young people within the agricultural value chain as start-ups, agri-MSMEs and entrepreneurs,’ organisers said in a statement copied to Ghana News Agency.

The forum, at the University Auditorium, will bring together players in the agricultural sector and will feature speakers, including policy makers, and other professionals in industry, academia and start-up ecosystems.

There will be conversations on ‘sustainable and innovative practices critical for elevating Africa’s agricultural potential,’ focusing o

n issues such as climate resilience, innovative adaptability, and ‘market linkages for promoting sustainable food systems’.

Mr Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director, KIC, said the Conference formed a part of the Organisation’s commitment to ‘harness innovation and collaboration to address the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s agricultural sector.’

‘By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we aim to inspire actionable solutions and foster a sustainable future for agriculture in Africa,’ he added.

Other events scheduled as part of the Conference are ‘The Deal Room’, Exhibition, and Youth Career Fair.

‘These events will provide a platform for networking, and employment engagements and serve as a bridge for potential investors to connect with young Agri-MSMEs.

‘Through the Deal Room, several startups and Agri-MSMEs will get the opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential investors to scale up and grow,’ KIC officials explained.

The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge techno

logies and solutions designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

The Career Fair is organised in collaboration with Jobberman Ghana, MasterCard Foundation, and Agri-Impact Limited, to link job seekers to employers within the agriculture and related sectors.

About 500 participants are expected to attend the conference, which is supported by Kosmos Energy, AGRA, the International Trade Centre, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and IDH.

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) invests in young entrepreneurs and small businesses with ‘big ideas’.

It was established in Ghana in 2016 with programmes focused on inspiring and empowering young entrepreneurs to drive change in their country.

Since its inception, more than 1300 aspiring entrepreneurs have participated in KIC Ghana programmes, resulting in the creation of promising startups that have gone on to secure seed funding, additional business training, and capital investment.

Source: Ghana News Agency