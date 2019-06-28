Secretary-General appoints Francois Grignon of France as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Protection and Operations ad interim, MONUSCO

In view of Mr. Gressly's assumption of the EERC functions, the Secretary-General also announced yesterday [27 the appointment of Franccedil;ois Grignon of France as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Protection and Operations ad interim in MONUSCO.

Mr. Grignon brings a wealth of experience, having worked for the past 20 years in support of peace processes and peacekeeping operations in East and Central Africa, both with non-governmental organizations and the United Nations. He has previously served with the United Nations Mission in the Congo (MONUC), the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS), the United Nations Mission for Justice in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) and at the United Nations Headquarters.

Born in 1970, he holds a PhD in political science from Montesquieu university in Bordeaux, France, two masters' degrees from Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris, and is a graduate from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences-Po).

Source: Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en Republique democratique du Congo (MONUSCO)