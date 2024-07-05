Security agencies apprehend 2,678 suspects in June

The Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), says the law enforcement agencies have apprehended 2,678 suspects for various offences across the country in June.

SCIPC is a committee of the spokespersons for the military, police, intelligence and response agencies set up by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The update was presented at a news conference by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejobi said that 93 kidnap victims had been rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, while 144 firearms and 3,031 ammunitions recovered within the period under review.

He said a team of detectives from the State Intelligence Department (SID), FCT Police Command, apprehended six suspects specialise in sales of registered SIM cards to criminals on June 13.

According to him, the suspects operate with other people’s identity to avoid being traced or tracked, adding that more than 1,100 already registered SIM cards, three regi

stration machines and other gadgets were recovered from the suspects.

Adejobi said that operatives of the FCT command also apprehended one Ikechukwu Didi, 54, from Enugu State who specialises in gun running and recovered seven automatic pump action short guns and 1,000 rounds of live cartridges from the suspect.

He said the police made significant strides, arresting suspects involved in the Ekiti killings and the mastermind of the 2012 Ado-Ekiti jailbreak on June 26.

‘On June 30, one Nigerian and three Indian nationals were kidnapped by unknown kidnappers at Ikenne area of Ogun state under heavy firing.

‘They were later rescued unhurt by the Police while two of the kidnappers were neutralised after a fierce gun duel with operatives who stormed their camp.

‘Recovered items include: 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK 47 rifles, eight AK 47 magazines, Two cell phones.

‘Equally, on June 13, operatives of the NPF-NCC arrested three suspects who hacked JAMB website granting fake admissions letters to ca

ndidates, which were used to secure admission into tertiary institutions and mobilization into NYSC illegally.

‘The arrest also led to the recovery of four domain websites used by the suspects.

‘The suspects have been charged to court while efforts are on to clamp down on other similar syndicate,” he said.

Adejobi said that four suspected illegal miners were arrested on June 17, in Anambra, showcasing the government’s unyielding efforts to combat illegal mining activities.

According to him, the Federal Government has unveiled 350 additional operatives on June 14, to bolster mining marshals, demonstrating its commitment to tackling illegal mining activities.

Dr Peter Afunanya, Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Department of State Services (DSS), said the agency had been proactive in providing intelligence in tackling the security challenges confronting the nation.

Afunanya said the service had also engaged in several combat operations to deter criminals from committing mayhem in s

ome parts of the country, and urged Nigerians to support the fight against insecurity.

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), ACC Abubakar Umar, dismissed allegations that the service had denied the detained Binance official, access to medical care.

Umar said the responsibility of the service was unique as a security agency by keeping away those who are in conflict with the law.

‘We don’t just dwell only on their reformation and rehabilitation, but we have a robust healthcare system because if you check the morbidity rate and the mortality rate in our custodial centers, I will say is 0.1 per cent.

‘For Binance chief, he is not under any serious health condition, he is fine with us, and he will continue to be fine with us,” he said.

On his part, the Spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Mr Dele Oyewale, said the planned protest by some groups had a potential of violence and underlying motives.

He accused those being investigated and prosecuted by the c

ommission of making efforts to discredit the anti-graft agency.

According to him, about 259 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have come out publicly to say that they are not going to support the protest, saying that their moral base was totally wicked. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria