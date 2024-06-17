Security Council Adopts Resolution 2788 to Enhance Peaceful Conflict Resolution Measures



New York: Peace is a choice, and the world expects the Security Council to help countries make that choice, said the United Nations chief during an open debate on promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes. At the outset of the meeting, the 15-member organ unanimously adopted draft resolution 2788 (2025) aimed at strengthening mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.





According to EMM, the resolution urges all Member States to effectively utilize mechanisms for pacific settlement of disputes, as outlined in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and other peaceful means. It also highlights the Council’s readiness to use the investigative mechanism provided in Article 34 of the UN Charter. Furthermore, it calls on Member States to support the Secretary-General’s mediation efforts involving impartial and diverse mediation experts and emphasizes the importance of inclusive participation of women and youth in conflict prevention.





From Gaza to Ukraine, the Sahel to Sudan, Haiti, and Myanmar, conflicts are prevalent, and international law is being violated, the discussion continued. Despite these challenges, there have been examples of solutions like the Black Sea Initiative and agreements such as the Cybercrime Treaty. The Pact for the Future, adopted in 2024, also demonstrates a commitment to strengthening the UN’s collective security system, focusing on preventive diplomacy and mediation.





The need for the Security Council to reflect today’s geopolitical realities was underscored, with an emphasis on Member States honoring their obligations under international law. Diplomacy, though not always successful, holds the potential to prevent conflicts, highlighting cooperation as the sustainable path to peace.





In the ensuing discussion, Member States focused on Chapter VI’s peaceful dispute resolution tools, stressing prevention over crisis response and reaffirming support for the UN’s mediation role. As the UN nears its eightieth anniversary, the number of conflicts is at its highest since World War II, prompting calls for peaceful settlement approaches.





Multilateralism was emphasized as essential for addressing 21st-century challenges, with leaders calling for a UN that delivers justice and promotes sustainable peace. The role of regional organizations in maintaining peace was also highlighted, with calls for cooperation between the UN and entities like ASEAN.





Security Council reform was highlighted as urgent, with calls for greater representation of African countries and the need to address outdated structures. The role of the International Court of Justice was supported by several delegates, emphasizing the importance of a rules-based international order.





Ongoing conflicts, such as those in the Middle East and Ukraine, were discussed, with diplomacy underscored as vital. The United States representative called for ceasefires and condemned unlawful actions, while other countries stressed the importance of multilateralism and diplomacy over coercion.





The debate concluded with a call for enhanced focus on preventive diplomacy and the strengthening of multilateral institutions to address global conflicts effectively.

