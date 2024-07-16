See payment of tax as a civic responsibility- Presiding Methodist Bishop



Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to see the payment of taxes as a civic responsibility to the nation.

He said the citizens had to be part of the country’s growth by paying their taxes to raise revenue for development projects.

The Presiding Bishop made the call when the board and top management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) paid a courtesy visit to him in Accra.

The meeting is to strengthen the partnership between the Church and the Authority to intensify education on tax compliance.

Most Rev Dr Boafo said the Church, in collaboration with GRA, developed a document dubbed ‘Weekly Bible Lesson’ to educate the congregation on tax-related issues.

That, the clergyman stressed, would help mobilise revenue for the development of the country.

The document, he said, allowed the Church to sensitise the congregants about the need to pay their taxes and tithes for national and religious development.

Most Rev Dr Boafo said the Churc

h, as its mandate, stood for the growth and development of the citizens and the nation as a whole, in bringing humanity to speed and having good relationships with all.

He said the Church had contributed meaningfully to the development of the country through investment in education and health, among others.

Ms Julie Essiam, the Commissioner General, GRA, commended the Church for pioneering the initiative to encourage the congregants to pay their taxes.

She said the congregation was beginning to understand that tax payment was a biblical duty and specified and embodied a spiritual responsibility that transcended generations.

The initiative, she stressed, had not only raised awareness about taxes but also instilled a sense of civic responsibility within the congregation.

‘The Authority’s vision is to leverage the pioneering partnership as an operating model across all faith-based organisations,’ she said.

Ms Essiam called on other faith-based organisations to join hands with the Church to support the nati

on’s development through tax compliance.

Mr Joe Ghartey, the Board Chairman, GRA commended the management of the Authority for working hard to achieve the half-year target.

‘As people, we demand development, but it is important for the citizens to pay their taxes to ensure the needed growth we desire,’ he said.

Tax education, he said, played a key role in sensitising the public about their civic responsibility for sustained development.

Source: Ghana News Agency