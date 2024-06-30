Sekyere Afram Plains has the least HIV population in Ashanti



The Sekyere Afram Plains District in the Ashanti Region as of 2023 had 175 HIV population which was the least in the Region, data at the Ghana AIDS Commission, has shown.

The district also had the least new infections of 11in 2023 with a prevalence rate of 0.85 per cent which was the fifth best.

According to the data, HIV cases in that part of the Region appear to be low with Sekyere Kumawu which is the adjoining District also having the second lowest HIV population of 228.

It also recorded the lowest prevalence rate of 0.51 per cent followed by Afigya Kwabre North whose prevalence rate was 0.68 with 20 new infections during the year under review.

Madam Olivia Graham, Ashanti Regional Technical Coordinator, Ghana AIDS Commission, who gave the figures at a Regional Committee Meeting, said most of the new infections were recorded in the urban areas.

She said Kumasi Metro recorded 249 new infections followed by Afigya Kwabre South and Atwima Mponua with 244 and 158, respectively.

Asokwa however recorded th

e highest prevalence of HIV in the Region with 3.23 per cent, closely followed by Juaben (2.95) and Old Tafo (2.87).

Madam Graham explained that there had been a reduction in most of the figures compared to that of 2022 and called for sustained efforts from all stakeholders in the fight against the disease.

‘The estimated reduction in HIV prevalence, new infections, and AIDS-related deaths, is a positive development that can be attributed to the increased uptake of ART services,’ she noted.

The reduction in new infections and AIDS deaths, according to her, was expected to lead to the country achieving epidemic control.

Source: Ghana News Agency