Senate Confirms Lagos APWEN Chairperson as NCDC Member



Lagos: The Lagos Branch Chairperson of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, has been confirmed as a member of the Board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC). She was confirmed by the Senate as the representative for the South West Zone.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Owolabi, an engineer, philanthropist, educationist, and politician, is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. She is affiliated with several national and international associations and has been recognized with numerous awards for her community development initiatives in Ifako Ijaye Local Government of Lagos.





Owolabi serves as the Country Representative for the Federation of African Engineering Organisation (FAEO)-Women In Engineering (FAEO-WIE, Nigeria/NSE). She is also the Industry Board Member of the College of Engineering at Covenant University and an Inspector for COREN on UBEC Match Grant Intervention Projects across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.





In 2021, she was recognized among the 100 Influential Women Professionals in the Construction and Engineering Industry by Construction and Engineering Digest (CED) Magazine. Beyond her professional pursuits, she founded and runs three NGOs: Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation, Wurvicat Solar Foundation, and Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi Capacity Building Initiative (WAO CBI).





Politically, Owolabi was a former All Progressives Congress (APC) female aspirant for the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area chairmanship in 2021. She has held various roles, including Convener of the Coalition of Professional Women in Politics (COPWIP) and President of APC Professional Women Network. Her political appointments extend to serving as the Director of the Professional Women Directorate in the Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Council in Lagos State.





Academically, Owolabi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, and a Master’s in Engineering and Management from Coventry University, United Kingdom. She also received an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in Electrical Engineering and Technological Development from the European-American University, Commonwealth of Dominica Africa Operations.





The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) is tasked with addressing developmental challenges unique to the North Central states of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory.

