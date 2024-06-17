Senate to Oversee Implementation of Rivers 2025 Budget Sector by Sector

Abuja: The Senate will monitor the implementation of the 2025 Rivers budget on a sector-by-sector basis to ensure transparency and accountability in project execution, aiming for meaningful growth and progress within the state. Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Oversight of Rivers Emergency, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, emphasized this mandate during the defense of the 2025 Budget of Rivers by the Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Bamidele stated that the committee’s responsibility includes tracking the utilization of allocated resources on a project-by-project basis to guarantee transparency and uphold accountability in the use of public funds for the benefit of the people. He noted that the oversight responsibility of the committee extends beyond the budget defense session, with plans to assess the performance of the budget by monitoring disbursements, execution timelines, and delivery outcomes.

Bamidele highlighted that the committee’s objective is to ensure that approved funds lead to meaningful development and that any deviations or delays are addressed promptly in the public interest. The committee will also evaluate the real-world impact of the budget on the everyday lives of the people in Rivers, focusing on whether the budget will deliver improvements in roads, healthcare, education, safety, and livelihoods.

The Senate majority leader underscored the importance of restoring and strengthening governance through the committee’s recommendations and legislative vigilance. He pointed out that the 2025 Rivers budget allocates N1.72 trillion for capital projects, accounting for approximately 72.43% of the total expenditure, while N408.412 billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, representing 27.56% of the aggregate spending.

Bamidele reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to democratic principles and its dedication to ensuring governance is preserved, emphasizing the committee’s focus on national development and institutional integrity.

In his presentation, Ibas mentioned that the overall budget reflects strategic planning aimed at sustainable growth, social cohesion, and renewing the contract between the government and its citizens. He noted that the budget aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in the Rivers Development Plan of 2017-2027 and is designed to address the needs of the Rivers population through strategic allocations across critical sectors such as works, agriculture, health, and education.