Serbian Deputy Prime Minister President Julius Maada Bio discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation

State House Freetown The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic has met His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Presenting her counterpart Sierra Leones Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nabeela Tunis said that the Serbian envoy was in the country as part of their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation with Sierra Leone and to strengthen ties and consultations between the two ministries on a wide range of issues.

In his statement the Serbian minister said that it was a great pleasure to be in Sierra Leone noting that the two countries had had longstanding bilateral ties dating back to 1961. He said that his visit to the country was part of their desire to form strategic and friendly relations and to also look at possible areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

While responding President Bio welcomed Mr Dacic and team adding that his presence in the country was a manifestation of their interest in the small West-African state. He also used the opportunity to commend the Serbian government for their support to the country during the Ebola outbreak and for offering scholarship opportunities to Sierra Leonean students.

He said that his government had placed focus on Human Capital Development which included education health and food security as a foundation for sustainable development. He said that Sierra Leone was a perfect destination for business and that they were looking at fostering a stronger relationship.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House