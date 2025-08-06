Sexual Reproductive Health Education in Nigeria: A Shared Responsibility



Abuja: In many Nigerian homes, discussions around sex and reproductive health remain taboo. Cultural and religious sensitivities often dictate who is deemed appropriate to educate adolescents on these delicate matters. As a result, many young people are left to navigate the complex terrain of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) on their own. This silence, according to analysts, has contributed to rising rates of teenage pregnancies, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), and unsafe abortions.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, data from the 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), supported by the National Population Commission (NPC), revealed that 15 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 had begun childbearing. These figures were reaffirmed during the 2024 launch of the State of World Population (SWOP) report, which also showed a higher prevalence in rural areas compared to urban settings. Additionally, findings from the 2022 Nigeria Adolescent and Youth Health Policy Performance Scorecard, supported by the African Health Budget Network, revealed that only 34 per cent of adolescents had adequate knowledge of sexual and reproductive health topics.





In response to these challenges, the Federal Government introduced the Family Life and HIV Education (FLHE) curriculum over a decade ago. Jointly developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and other partners, the curriculum was designed to equip adolescents with essential knowledge and values to make informed choices. The FLHE addresses six thematic areas: human development, personal skills, sexual health, relationships, society and culture, and HIV prevention.





Despite these efforts, implementation of the FLHE curriculum has not been consistent across the country. Resistance still exists in certain quarters, especially where topics such as condom use and sexual rights are perceived to contradict cultural or religious norms. For example, Dr Rafee Al-Ijebuwi, Grand Mufti of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, emphasised that Islamic schools must adopt structured ways to deliver SRH education in accordance with Islamic values.





From the Christian perspective, Rev. Ozumba Nicodemus, National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), stressed that the Church also shares in the responsibility. He further noted that faith-based abstinence education should be delivered in ways that equip adolescents with the knowledge needed to make responsible decisions.





For many parents like Mrs Monica Moru, SRH education begins at home. This early intervention aligns with findings from a 2024 study titled ‘Sexual and reproductive health information needs: an inquiry from the lens of in-school adolescents in Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria’ (published in BMC Public Health). Many respondents expressed a preference for receiving information from parents or trusted adults, but cited barriers such as fear, shame, and fear of punishment.





Experts argue that schools offer a more structured and professional platform for SRH education, especially where parental guidance is limited. At a recent policy dialogue on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) organised by Nigeria Health Watch, stakeholders noted the need for cross-sectoral collaboration.





In spite of some progress, many adolescents still face major challenges in accessing SRH services. Issues such as lack of privacy, fear of judgement, and stigma continue to deter them from visiting health facilities. Dr Binyerem Ukaire, Director of the Department of Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, recently called for increased investment in adolescent-friendly services. As Nigeria works toward achieving its 2030 goals, experts agree that what is needed is coordinated, inclusive, age-appropriate, and culturally sensitive SRH education.

