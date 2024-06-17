SGF Encourages Patriotism and Tolerance at Old School Convention



Otukpo: The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism and tolerance in a bid to foster a secure and peaceful nation. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Christopher Tarka, Akume delivered this message at the convention of the Government Secondary School Otukpo Old Boys Association.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and openness to constructive criticism under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. Akume highlighted the administration’s listening approach and the importance of community responsibility for security. He expressed concern over the current security challenges, noting that the actions of Nigerians against one another are regrettable.

Security remains a top priority for the administration, with noticeable improvements in the Northeast since President Tinubu took office. Akume also urged Nigerians to cherish their national identity and heritage and

praised the Old Boys Association for preserving the school’s legacy while promoting unity and development.

Mr. Elijah Salifu, National President of the Old Boys Association, spoke of the emotional and inspiring nature of the reunion, which brought together former classmates spanning over five decades. He outlined the association’s dedication to educational development through various initiatives, including the renovation of school facilities and the establishment of a digital library.

Salifu encouraged the school’s leadership to elevate academic standards and build on its legacy, emphasizing the quality of alumni the institution has produced. Dr. Daniel Adekera, in his keynote address, described the convention as a platform for reflection, networking, and personal growth, highlighting the school’s role in teaching resilience, respect, and discipline.

Mr. Oche Egwa, Assistant Director of Information in the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, praised the school’s foundation

of discipline and leadership. He acknowledged the success of alumni in various fields, attributing their achievements to the values instilled by the school. Egwa urged current students and the school’s leadership to uphold its core values of excellence, responsibility, and continuous learning.