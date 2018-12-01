Shanghai Intex Exhibition to Host Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — From April 20-22, 2019, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, the flower and horticulture expo, will be hosted by Shanghai Intex Exhibition at Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W2-W5). This will be the 21st edition of the show and will provide 50,000 m2 of floorspace.

Chinese flower and horticultural consumption has changed over the years, from consumption for big events to consumption on an individual, daily-life basis. The consumption pattern is more personalized and diversified. Although regions such as Yunnan, Shandong, and Guangdong are the main horticultural producers in China, China still requires more high-quality imported variety to meet the needs of consumption.

For both major brands and small businesses to release new products in China, attending Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai is a must. The show will bring the latest trends and technologies of flower, horticultural and garden industries to the world again.

Hortiflorexpo IPM is organized by China Flower Association and managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition and China Great Wall International Exhibition. For 20 years, it has been consistently supported and praised by the industry and has become the most prestigious show in Asia. In 2017, it welcomed close to 800 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries, which were organized into 9 pavilions to exhibit their latest products and ideas.

In 2019, the show will be expanded to 50,000m2, with a larger scale and better-managed overall layout. Exhibits will include flowers, horticulture, floriculture, gardening, outdoor entertainment and relevant supporting products.

A series of fringe programs is again planned for Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2019. In 2017, the latest trends were shared during flower arrangement shows and industrial forums such as Holland Day, Chinese Technology and Application Research Conference for New Garden Products and Young Plants, Vertical Greening and Sponge City Forum, Nursery Plant Technology Promotion Conference, Home Gardening Forum, and Micro Bonsai Conference.

With the increasingly mature consumer market in China, it is more necessary to strengthen inter-industry and cross-industry exchanges and cooperation between countries and learn from each other. The 21st Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will undoubtedly bring a new wave of “green development” to create an international platform for information exchange, innovation linkage and brand service.

