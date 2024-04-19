Shatta Wale apologises to the Disability Community



Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artiste, has apologized to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) for using disability to mock his fellow Musician StoneBwoy.

A letter dated 18th April addressed to the GSPD and signed by Samuel Atobi Baah said, ‘We understand that the wording of the statement may have been insensitive, and we acknowledge the concerns raised.

‘It was not our intention to cause any harm, and we value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities in our society.’

The letter further stated that: ‘We are committed to promoting inclusivity and understanding, and we will strive to be more mindful of our words and actions in the future. Thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we appreciate your understanding.’

The GSPD in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said, ‘we accept the apology and appreciate their commitment to promoting inclusivity.’

The GSPD reminded Ghanaians to be mindful of the reality that disability can be anyone’s lot

at any time.

Source: Ghana News Agency