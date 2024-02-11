Shaving ‘sakora’ connotes fashionist and religious importance – barber

Mallam Musa Bouchi, a roving barber and nail cutter at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, says shaving the head bald, otherwise known as 'sakora' has fashion and religious implications. He said a bald head did not only add a touch of greatness to men but was also aligned with Islamic tradition, where it was recommended to trim the hair bald every Friday. He said mastering the skill of shaving the hair with precision required years of practice to be able to handle the equipment, taking into consideration the sensitivity of the scalp to avoid cuts. Mallam Bouchi, affectionately called 'abochi,' who operates without a shop, diligently serves his loyal clients by moving from one area to another, garnering new customers through word-of-mouth 'advertisment.' While many of his colleagues mastered only nail trimming, a select few possessed the finesse of 'sakora' hair barbering, he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Saturday. He mentioned the essential tools needed for bald shaving as liquid soap, water, hairbrush, and a locally manufactured cutting tool that securely held the blade for the shaving. To ensure a uniform shave, Mallam Bouchi employs a meticulous technique that begins by applying the liquid soap to the hair to soften it for the blade to glide through with ease, smoothly moving over the scalp. He then held the head firmly while alternating between the use of a brush and the sharp blade to navigate the contours of the head, ensuring that every strand of hair was evenly trimmed. 'Bald shaving is particularly favoured by big men,' he said, citing some individuals in positions of authority or influence as his clients. Through his craftsmanship and dedication, Mallam Bouchi continuously upheld the tradition of 'sakora' barbering, leaving his clients with some confidence and refinement. Alhaji Musah Abdallah, a satisfied customer, emphasised the significance of maintaining a well-groomed appearance, particularly when it came to the head, as that 'depicts the gentleman one is.' He said the head was of paramount importance as it symbolised maturity and responsibility, indicating that individuals, especially elders, who opted for hairstyles other than 'sakora or down-cut,' may not command the same level of respect in society as those with bald head. This belief underscores the cultural reverence for traditional grooming practices and the enduring appeal of 'sakora' in portraying a dignified and respectable image. Source: Ghana News Agency