She Empowerment League and Partners Hold Two-Day Dialogue on Digital Safety in Freetown



Freetown: The She Empowerment League joined forces with Save the Children, Plan International, and Girls Alliance to host a crucial two-day stakeholders’ dialogue on digital safety. Held at the American Corner on Bathurst Street, the event brought together schoolchildren, government representatives, and civil society organizations to address the growing concern of online violence as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the dialogue opened with remarks from Olive Omo Foster, who chaired the session and emphasized its purpose: to strengthen awareness about digital risks and responsibilities. Adama Finda Borway, Founder of She Empowerment League, set the tone by sharing her personal testimony and outlining the engagement’s objective to educate students on digital safety, promote responsible online behavior, and prevent digital violence against women and girls. She encouraged young participants to use digital platforms wisely and seek out credible mentors and educational opportunities.





Multiple organizations echoed the urgency of addressing digital risks. Victoria Squire of Save the Children highlighted this year’s theme and urged students to harness the internet for positive development while avoiding contributions to online violence. A representative from YAMSEL commended the initiative for targeting vulnerable groups, while Osman Barrie from the Children’s Forum Network advised students to ‘think before you post’ to prevent exploitation and misuse of social media.





Government institutions outlined concrete measures being taken to enhance digital safety. A representative from the Ministry of Information and Civic Education revealed plans to establish internet hubs in public schools, reinforce positive parenting, and strengthen civic education on cyber safety. From the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre, Victor Sesay detailed efforts to promote cyber hygiene, institutional resilience, and legal accountability, including the establishment of cyber hubs in universities. Alpha Sesay of the Sierra Leone Police Cyber Unit explained provisions of the Cybersecurity and Crime Act of 2021, warning that offenses such as cyberbullying and identity theft could lead to up to five years imprisonment.





In his keynote address, Amb. Hon. Patrick Michaelson Gibrilla, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to creating safe digital environments for young people. He praised the She Empowerment League for empowering schoolchildren and emphasized the importance of protecting girls from online abuse.





The first day concluded with interactive group discussions where students openly addressed cyberbullying, online threats, and exploitation, committing to safer digital practices. Day two expanded the conversation to include social media bloggers, focusing on their responsibility to help curb digital violence against young people.





The dialogue successfully highlighted both the risks and remedies associated with digital platforms, uniting diverse voices in a shared commitment to foster safer online spaces for Sierra Leone’s youth.

