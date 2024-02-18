Shekinah Hotel CEO pledges to keep contributing to tourism growth

Mr Maxwell Amekpor, the Chief Executive Officer of Shekinah Glory Hotel (SGH) at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has promised to continue contributing to tourism growth in Volta and beyond. The entrepreneur and the 2018 Tourism Personality of Volta explained that he would focus on bringing on board tourism players to boost the industry. Mr Amekpor, who is also the Board Chairman of the Sogakope Senior High School, made this known to the Ghana News Agency after engaging some security officers in a health walk. The exercise, which commenced from the Sogakope Traffic light roundabout to the Royal Shekinah City at Hlevi highway, saw officers from the military, police, immigration, teachers, and nurses, among others, who took their turn in some aerobic displays. The aim was to keep a good corporate image with the key institutions in the area, as well as enhance the health status of individuals. At the Royal Shekinah Highway Rest Stop, Mr Amekpor said the new facility which was commiss ioned early this year by Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the then Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, would add to the tourism and hospitality industry in the area and Volta at large. 'I must say that the Volta Region is one of the Regions endowed with a lot of attractions. When you travel across the coastal belt, you see a lot of attractions.' He said his new facility, which has a modern 400-seater conference hall, bar, restaurant, standard washrooms for travelers, unisex salon, swimming pool, cinema theatre, games center, and others, would provide comfort and relaxation to all manner of personalities. Mr Amekpor, however, said he was worried about the bad nature of roads linking some of the tourist sites in the region. This, he said, must be given attention to lure more tourists to the region for economic growth. Togbe Agorvie Gli II, a divisional chief from the Agorvie Clan of Gbenuakope, who took part in the exercise, told the GNA of the urgent need to pay attention to health issues regardless of one's position. Some participants, who interacted with the GNA after the event, expressed appreciation to Mr Amekpor for his good vision and initiative. They pledged to maintain the event monthly for good health. Source: Ghana News Agency