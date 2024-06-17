Shettima Arrives in Addis Ababa for UN Food Systems Summit



Abuja: Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to participate in the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit, which is being held from July 27 to 29. The vice-president’s aircraft landed at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport at approximately 4:26 p.m. local time. He was warmly received by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh, and various officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the summit will serve as a platform for Shettima to join global leaders in discussions focused on advancing the transformation of the coffee value chain, as well as participating in roundtables and meetings aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s food security initiatives. Additionally, Shettima is set to engage in various events parallel to the summit, designed to highlight real-world examples of food systems transformation and foster knowledge exchange and partnerships.





The summit is a continuation of efforts initiated during the inaugural 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, with the objective of accelerating commitments towards building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems. It will emphasize successful country-level transformations, innovative practices, and address challenges encountered in fragile and conflict-affected areas. Furthermore, the event is part of a larger effort to shape a cohesive global narrative on sustainable development and enhance synergies between key Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) transitions.

