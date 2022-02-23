Shincheonji Church Membership Grows in Europe, Despite Covid-19 and Religious Skepticism

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosted an online press conference on February 18th with media representatives from 48 European countries. The event featured remarks by Shincheonji Chairman Man Hee Lee and followed press conferences previously held in the Philippines, the United States and Africa.

In response to questions regarding the declining number of Christians in Europe, Chairman Lee pointed out that today’s churches do not provide enough of an explanation about the words of the Bible that closely relate to the daily lives of individuals and communities. He also said that the detailed prophecies of the Bible were written as signs that occur in the future, and that testifying the fulfillment of the prophecies led to an increase in Shincheonji Church membership in Europe.

Chairman Lee also explained that according to the Bible, the number “666” mentioned in chapter 13 of Revelation is not about Covid-19 but a parable about King Solomon, representing a person who betrays God at the time of Revelation. He further said that “the whole book of Revelation is written in parables,” which can be understood “when what is prophesied (in parables) is fulfilled in the physical reality.”

A church leader attending the press conference asked how Chairman Lee came to understand the specific year, month, day and time in Revelation 9 as the words of prophecy. Chairman Lee replied, “Because I saw it at the site where the event happened. I tell what I came to see and hear.”

Samuel Kabo, pastor of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Alès in France, was also amazed by Chairman Lee’s ability to provide specific details regarding the fulfillment of Revelation. “I was very impressed that Chairman Lee testified without even looking at the book of Revelation,” Pastor Kabo said.” And concerning certain events such as the sixth trumpet, again there was a date. How did he know this date with so much precision, with the time?”

An official from Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Europe said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought disease, disaster, and hardship all over the world, while also limiting religious activities. Chairman Lee highlights that it is most important to interact with each other beyond religions. We hope that this event will serve as an opportunity to restore Christianity in Europe.”

For more information, please contact us at revelation@scjamericas.org.