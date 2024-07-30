Shocking Internal Report Exposes Rampant Discrimination at the Head of Canada’s Public Service

Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination presser

OTTAWA, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination released an internal report obtained through the Access to Information Act, which revealed blatant and widespread discrimination at the Privy Council Office (PCO). The federal government is Canada’s largest single employer, and it relies on the Privy Council Office to manage the public service, while also supporting the Prime Minister and the federal Cabinet. As such, the findings are extremely troubling, and a concern to all Canadians.

Through interviews with staff conducted over the course of six months, Dr. Rachel Zellars discovered a workplace where racial stereotyping, microaggressions, and verbal violence was regularly practiced and normalized, including at the executive level, and a culture that discouraged reporting, and lacked accountability mechanisms. Further, Dr. Zellars found that white employees and executives detailed career-advancing opportunities that were in stark contrast to those of Black, Indigenous, and racialized employees, who were clustered in temporary and lower-level positions.

In 2021, the then Clerk of the Privy Council, Ian Shugart, issued a Call to Action to public service leaders to take specific and meaningful actions to address racism, equity, and inclusion. But in the report, Black and racialized employees at PCO describe its Corporate Services department as a key barrier to that Call to Action.

The PCO provided the Coalition with an update on the steps they have taken since this report was released internally. While its list of initiatives show some attempt to implement the report’s recommendations, they lack the depth required to fully tackle the systemic issues identified, and there are still many key recommendations that have not been addressed.

The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination is calling for:

The resignation of Deputy Clerk Natalie Drouin, who was responsible for the discrimination file since 2021; and the resignation of Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet, Ministerial Services and Corporate Affairs, Matthew Shea, the head of Corporate Services since 2017.

The federal government to appoint a Black Equity Commissioner to address systemic anti-Black racism across all levels of government (similar to the two representatives appointed to address Antisemitism and Islamophobia)

The federal government to establish a department of African Canadian Affairs to centralize and give priority anti-Black racism work.

The federal government to immediately implement the Employment Equity Act amendments it promised in December 2023, to add Black Canadians as an employment equity group.

The federal government to provide restitution to Black public sector workers who have launched a class action lawsuit based on years of discrimination, as identified in multiple federal reports.

QUOTES

“It is shocking that this level of blatant discrimination occurred in one of Canada’s highest offices. Once again, those who have been perpetrators of discrimination are being tasked with implementing change. This approach has consistently failed, and it’s time for real arms-length accountability mechanisms, and structural changes to meaningfully address anti-Black discrimination.” Nicholas Marcus Thompson, President, Black Class Action Secretariat.

“This report underscores the urgent need for the federal government to immediately table the Employment Equity Act amendments, in line with the Task Force’s recommendations. Additionally, the government must swiftly settle the class action filed by Black public service workers to address the systemic discrimination they have endured.” Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice President, Canadian Labour Congress.

“As representatives of professionals working within PCO, we are outraged that such discriminatory practices have been allowed to persist. It is clear that significant, structural changes are urgently needed to create a fair and inclusive workplace for all employees. The federal government must act decisively to implement the necessary reforms and ensure accountability at all levels.” Nathan Prier, President, Canadian Association of Professional Employees.

The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination consists of: The Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS) , the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) , The Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) , the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) , the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA) , The Enchanté Network, the Red Coalition , the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC) , 613-819 Black Hub , the Black Canadians Civil Society Coalition (BCCSC) . The Coalition previously highlighted discrimination at the Canadian Human Rights Commission, which is currently being investigated by an international accreditation body.

