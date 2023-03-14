Shura Chairman receives Morocco’s House of Councilors President

Manama, Mar. 12 (BNA): Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh stressed deep-rooted relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Morocco and their steady growth thanks to the care and support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He was speaking as he received today Moroccan President of the House of Councillors Naam Mayara and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Shura Council Second Deputy Chairman Dr. Jihad Abdullah Al Fadhel. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 146th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly, which is hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 11 to 15.

The Shura Council Chairman praised solid parliamentary relations between both countries and common keenness to coordinate stances and exchange views on issues of common concern. He also commended the efforts of the President of Morocco’s House of councilors to cement parliamentary relations.

The Moroccan House of Councilors President commended the role of the Bahraini parliamentary delegations in debating key issues, thanking the Kingdom of Bahrain for its distinguished hosting of the IPU meetings.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)