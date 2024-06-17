SieDi-Hub Unveils Vision to Scale Grassroots Change Across Nigeria



Abuja: SieDi-Hub, a nonprofit organisation promoting gender justice, health equity, and civic inclusion, has unveiled a roadmap to scale its grassroots-led, data-driven interventions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. This announcement was made during a Mid-Term Impact Report Media Briefing and Strategic Board Meeting held in Abuja to assess the progress of the organisation’s five-year strategic plan (2022-2027).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event was attended by SieDi-Hub’s management team, governing council, media professionals, development actors, and community leaders, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s journey. SieDi-Hub, which was founded in 2022, is a women-owned, youth-led nonprofit committed to advancing social justice through inclusive approaches in healthcare, gender equity, digital safety, youth leadership, and policy reform.





Ms Chinasa Imo, Executive Director of SieDi-Hub, described the milestone as a celebration of the organisation’s progress and a recommitment to the communities it serves. ‘We have faced challenges, but we have stayed rooted in evidence, advocacy, and the power of collective action,’ she said. Imo noted that SieDi-Hub had trained over 1,000 students in digital safety through its Safe Space Clubs initiative in secondary schools.





She highlighted the ‘Nwany?B?Ihe Community Leadership Network’, which has empowered more than 150 women leaders with tools to prevent gender-based violence and access micro-credit. The network has also successfully trained 25 youth health advocates and influenced primary healthcare policies through state-level dialogues. The organisation published six policy briefs tackling systemic issues such as poverty, gender-based violence, and youth marginalisation. ‘Our Vision Clinic Campaign provided free eye-care services to 353 rural beneficiaries across Abia State,’ she added.





Mr Paul Okpara, Programme Manager at SieDi-Hub, remarked that the outcomes were rooted in the hub’s mission to improve the quality of life for rural communities by expanding access to social justice, healthcare, sustainable enterprises, and empowerment for women and youth. ‘Our strategy aligns strongly with SDGs 3, 5, and 16 on health, gender equality, and inclusive institutions,’ he said, highlighting investments in capacity development, youth leadership, education support, gender-based violence prevention, and digital resilience.





Dr John Oladejo, Governing Board Chairperson, emphasized that the mid-term report was not just about numbers but about lives improved, voices amplified, and systems strengthened through inclusive engagement. He expressed commitment to ensuring that no voice, especially those of youth and women, is left behind in the coming years.





Ms Esther Agbon, Vice President of SieDi-Hub’s board, stressed the importance of sustaining impact by empowering the next generation through digital safety education and civic engagement. She called for increased investment in young people and emphasized the need to mobilize philanthropies and community champions to drive the movement forward.





Newly appointed board member and Organisational Positioning Advisor, Ms Comfort Runyi, described the report as proof of SieDi-Hub’s competence and credibility. She outlined plans to scale the organisation’s impact across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, beginning with two states per region.





Mrs Grace Kalu Ude, Co-Founder of SieDi-Hub, highlighted the legal and financial barriers that continue to silence many gender-based-violence survivors and urged state assemblies to speed up the domestication of Violence Against Persons laws. She called for donor support to advance stakeholder advocacy teams and noted the launch of an interest-free micro-credit scheme supporting gender-based violence survivors.





NAN reports that SieDi-Hub’s model combines evidence-based advocacy, grassroots engagement, and youth-led leadership development to ensure inclusive governance, healthier communities, and economic empowerment.

