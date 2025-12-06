Sierra Leone and China Explore Expanded Ties in Education and Technology



Freetown: The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE) held a strategic meeting today with a high-level delegation from the Anhui Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on advancing higher education, technological innovation, and skills development in Sierra Leone.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairperson Zheng Hong, who expressed a strong commitment to deepening ties between Anhui Province and Sierra Leone. She highlighted Anhui’s robust economic profile, noting its leading universities, dynamic research culture, and thriving industries in sectors such as new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence. Zheng Hong also pointed to the province’s advanced transport infrastructure and significant tourism industry as foundations for potential exchange.





‘We are here to explore concrete opportunities for partnership,’ stated Zheng Hong. She added that the delegation plans to extend its stay in Sierra Leone to identify specific areas where Anhui’s expertise can support the country’s developmental goals.





Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, warmly welcomed the delegation and acknowledged China’s longstanding support through scholarships, training programs, and institutional partnerships. She referenced existing collaborations, such as a Memorandum of Understanding with the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan.





Dr. Wurie emphasized that fostering technology and innovation is a key national priority under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio. She outlined several areas where Chinese partnership would be highly valued, including the digitalization of university infrastructure, the creation of smart classrooms, the establishment of joint research programs, and the facilitation of academic exchanges for staff and students.





The meeting concluded with a mutual expression of enthusiasm to expand collaboration. Both parties affirmed their intent to develop detailed frameworks for cooperation in education, research, and emerging technologies in the coming months.

