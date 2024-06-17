Sierra Leone and Russia Strengthen Collaboration on Women’s Empowerment and Social Protection



Freetown: Sierra Leone’s Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Hon. Dr. Isata Mahoi, has held a bilateral meeting with the State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation to explore avenues for strengthening gender equality, social protection policies, and women’s empowerment.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Russian delegation outlined key measures undertaken by their government to improve the lives of women and children. Notable among these is a pension scheme that allows women with five children to start receiving benefits at age 50, while men retire at 65. Additionally, women receive full salary payments for one and a half years of maternity leave. The delegation also highlighted a comprehensive child welfare policy signed by President Vladimir Putin, which provides financial support for children from birth to 17 years, demonstrating Russia’s commitment to family welfare and gender equality.

Dr. Mahoi welcomed Russia’s initiatives, underscorin

g the need for Sierra Leone to bolster its support systems for women. She noted that poverty remains a significant challenge for many women in Sierra Leone, making economic empowerment and financial inclusion top priorities for the government. She emphasised that enhancing women’s access to financial resources and support structures is critical to ensuring their active participation in national development.

The Russian delegation reaffirmed that gender equality is enshrined in their constitution, ensuring equal rights for women and men for over a century. They noted that labour laws in Russia prohibit discrimination based on gender and protect women from being dismissed after childbirth. The delegation further highlighted the ‘Financing Women’ initiative, a decade-long program to enhance women’s financial independence through multi-sectoral support.

Expressing optimism for future collaboration, Dr. Mahoi stated, ‘One day, Sierra Leone will be able to say we are like Russia in providing social support to wom

en.’ She further stressed the need for technical and financial assistance to enhance women’s empowerment initiatives and scholarships to support young girls’ access to higher education.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and working together to promote gender equality, social protection, and economic empowerment for women and children.