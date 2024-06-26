Sierra Leone Assumes Leadership at the Regional Maritime University in Ghana*

*Accra, Ghana – June 24, 2024*: Sierra Leone has taken the helm at the prestigious Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Ghana. This significant transition of leadership marks a new chapter in the institution’s commitment to maritime excellence and co…



*Accra, Ghana – June 24, 2024*: Sierra Leone has taken the helm at the prestigious Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Ghana. This significant transition of leadership marks a new chapter in the institution’s commitment to maritime excellence and collaboration within the West African region.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome note delivered by the Registrar of the RMU, setting a cordial tone for the event. This was followed by the introduction of delegates from various member states, highlighting the diverse and collaborative spirit of the university.

In a heartfelt statement, the outgoing chairman expressed gratitude to the university for its enduring support throughout their tenure. He acknowledged the collective efforts that have contributed to the advancements in maritime education and training, setting a robust foundation for future leadership.

Taking on the mantle of leadership on behalf of Sierra Leone, the Deputy Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, Mr. Sama Ansu

Gamanga, expressed profound thanks to The Gambia for their exemplary leadership. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Gamanga emphasized his commitment to ensuring a steady, productive, and transparent administration. He articulated a vision of continuous improvement and collaboration, aiming to build upon the successes of his predecessors and further enhance the university’s role in maritime development.

The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, Mr. Paul Sobba Massaquoi who doubles as *Chairperson for the Experts Committee*, assured the gathering of Sierra Leone’s commitment to ensuring an effective and efficient administration that will enhance collaboration between member states.

Sierra Leone’s leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era of growth and innovation at the RMU, fostering stronger ties among member states and promoting excellence in maritime education and research.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency