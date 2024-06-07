SIERRA LEONE DELEGATION ON A STUDY TOUR IN KENYA



A Sierra Leonean delegation led by the Director General of the Human Resource Management Office(HRMO), Mr. Ansu Samuel Tucker is currently on a study tour on Performance Management, Leadership and Work Analysis at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

The tour is one of the key activities in the Multi-Annual Programme Estimates, being part of the 11th EDF, European Union Support to the Governance Sector in Sierra Leone.

The delegation also includes, Mr. Chernor Mansaray, Director of Performance Management (HRMO); Mr. Patrick Kawa, Director of Management Services (HRMO); Mr. Swaray Junisa and Mr.Saidu Bockarie staffs of the respective directorates.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency