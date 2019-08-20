Sierra Leone – Floods in Freetown (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2019)

In response to the floods in Freetown earlier this month, the European Union is providing Euros 80,000 in humanitarian funding to assist those most affected. This EU funding will support the Red Cross in delivering much needed relief assistance, including water, sanitation and health, psychosocial support, and health promotion activities. The humanitarian aid will directly benefit 1,800 people (300 households), who had their homes destroyed in the flooding.

The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone has experienced persistent torrential rains since late May. The resulting floods damaged houses, road networks and destroyed the livelihoods of approximately 896 households (5,381 people).

Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations