Sierra Leone Showcases Innovation Potential at African Startup Conference 2025



Freetown: The fourth edition of the African Startup Conference, held in Algiers from 6-8 December 2025, has convened innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders from across the continent. Now recognised as a major platform for advancing African entrepreneurship, the event fosters collaboration, knowledge exchange, and targeted investment to accelerate startup growth.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Sierra Leone is making a notable appearance this year, signalling the country’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in Africa’s rapidly evolving innovation and technology landscape. The delegation’s participation reflects a national commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem and establishing stronger links with regional and global partners.

For Sierra Leonean delegates, the conference provides an important opportunity to showcase emerging startups, exchange expertise, and build strategic partnerships with investors and institutions. Their engagement underscores the country’s

intention to tap into broader African markets while contributing to dialogue on digital transformation, youth-led innovation, and sustainable development.

Among the delegation are Jasper Sembie, Chief Operations Officer at the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), and the Sierra Leone Ambassador to Algeria, both engaging stakeholders on investment and collaboration prospects.

The African Startup Conference continues to serve as a vital platform for shaping a more interconnected and dynamic continental startup ecosystem. Sierra Leone’s participation in the 2025 edition highlights both its potential and its determination to drive innovation and entrepreneurship as part of Africa’s next growth frontier.