Sierra Leone to start voter registration for 2023 elections

FREETOWN— The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) said voter registration for the 2023 general elections will run from Sept 3 to Oct 4.

Chief Electoral Commissioner of ECSL Mohamed Kenewui Konneh said that they had mapped out 3,630 centers across the country and procured 2,000 computers for the process. He encouraged all Sierra Leoneans, especially women, to come out in large numbers to register.

Chief Minister of Sierra Leone Jacob Jusu Saffa said the government has taken a lot of steps to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and in a peaceful environment.

Sierra Leone’s general elections will take place on June 24 next year.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK