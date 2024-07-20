Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister Celebrates ECOSOCC’s 20th Anniversary at AU Event



At the Gala Event organized by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) on the margins of the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Accra, Ghana, H.E. Timothy Musa Kabba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, delivered a poignant address as the Guest of Honour.

The occasion marked the 20th anniversary of ECOSOCC, celebrating two decades of dedicated service and commitment to the African continent.

Minister Kabba highlighted the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the importance of unity, collaboration, and the resilient spirit of African solidarity.

He commended ECOSOCC for its pivotal role in bridging the gap between African civil society and governments, fostering dialogue, encouraging active participation, and promoting the inclusion of diverse voices to ensure the aspirations and needs of citizens are prioritized within the African Union’s agenda.’The essence of democracy lies in the engagement of its citizens,’ stated

Minister Kabba.

He praised ECOSOCC for empowering civil society organizations (CSOs) across Africa, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to policy development and implementation through numerous consultations, workshops, and forums.

This engagement has allowed citizens from all walks of life to voice their opinions, share their experiences, and collaborate on solutions that drive collective progress.

The theme of the evening, ‘Celebrating Two Decades of Citizens Engagement and African Solidarity,’ resonated deeply with attendees. Minister Kabba spoke to the unique spirit of African solidarity, describing it as a lived reality that transcends borders, uniting the continent in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.ECOSOCC’s contributions to fostering solidarity through cultural exchange, human rights advocacy, and initiatives promoting social and economic justice were lauded.

These efforts have not only addressed immediate challenges but also laid a foundation for a future where

all Africans can thrive.Looking to the future, Minister Kabba underscored the need for renewed vigor and determination in facing upcoming opportunities and challenges.

He called for an unwavering commitment to the values of inclusion, transparency, and accountability, urging continued harnessing of citizen engagement to build a more just, equitable, and prosperous Africa.In his concluding remarks, Minister Kabba extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated members of ECOSOCC, partners, and all contributors to their journey.

He celebrated their hard work, passion, and dedication, recognizing them as the bedrock of ECOSOCC’s success.

The event concluded with a recommitment to the noble cause of African solidarity.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency