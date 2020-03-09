Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues Inspection for Coronavirus Preparedness at the border with Guinea

Kambia Town, Northern Province– Following a day-long Coronavirus preparedness assessment on Tuesday at the Infectious Disease Prevention Centre in Freetown and his call for precautions at the Lungi Airport, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has extended his visit to the border with neighbouring Guinea today.

This joint border post in the Kambia district and in Gbalamuya Town along the two countries was constructed with funds from the European Union in order to facilitate and promote trade.

During his inspection of the government hospital and health workers’ readiness at that busiest entry point to the country by road and his address to residents in the area, the President encouraged them to heed health warnings and take follow prevention guidelines from health workers and the World Health Organisation.

The tour is part of a series of planned efforts by the Government to assess and determine the country’s level of preparedness to tackle any possible case of Coronavirus or COVID-19, as the illness is officially known.

While speaking to workers at the border post and officers manning the checkpoints in the area, President Bio said that: “Here is one of the main entering points in the country, so I’m here to check our state of preparedness to face any outbreak. We want you all to be vigilant and implement all the set procedures.”

More than 3,584 people have died globally from COVID-19, while more than 105,828 infections have been confirmed in over 70 countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House