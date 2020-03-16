Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio opens Book of Condolence for the late former Vice President Solomon Berewa

State House, Freetown– His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today opened and signed the “Book of Condolence” for the Late Former Vice President, Solomon Ekuma Berewa, who passed away on Thursday 5 March, aged 81.

The Opening and Signing Ceremony at State House in Freetown was attended by former Vice Presidents, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Judges and other past and present senior members of the government.

The Late Solomon Berewa was born in 1938 in Bumpe Chiefdom, Bo District. He was Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the Late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba, who later appointed him Vice President between 2002-2007. He was also a long-standing professional lawyer.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House