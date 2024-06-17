Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives 2024 Annual Report Of The Electoral Commission, Commits To Implementing All Reform Recommendations



Freetown: State House, Freetown: His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the 2024 Annual Report of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) from the Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohamed K. Konneh. The report provides a comprehensive account of the Commission’s activities, achievements, challenges, and financial performance, while also tracking progress made under the 2020-2024 Electoral Cycle Strategic Plan, in compliance with Section 32(12) of the 1991 Constitution.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Mr. Konneh expressed a sense of duty in presenting the Commission’s annual performance record. He commended President Bio for supporting the independence and impartiality of the Commission over the past five years and for allowing the ECSL to operate within the framework of democratic principles.

Mr. Konneh highlighted major reforms, emphasizing the critical role of the Proportional Representation (PR) System, adopted under presidential directiv

e based on the Commission’s recommendation. He noted that the system was a step toward enhancing political inclusivity, particularly for women. ‘Your Excellency, the PR system enabled us to achieve the 30% quota for women in elective positions. The elections were peaceful, and every eligible voter was given the opportunity to cast their vote, even into the late hours in some centres,’ he stated.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner affirmed that the 2023 general elections were free, fair, transparent, and reflective of the will of the people. He explained that the PR system, backed by strong legal provisions, has proven economical and inclusive. Since the elections, 14 vacancies in councils and parliament have been filled through the party-endorsed list system, saving the government over NLe19 million New Leones and avoiding post-election violence.

Mr. Konneh described 2024 as a year of consolidation for the ECSL, as it built on the achievements of the previous electoral cycle. The Commission, he said, focused

on enhancing institutional capacity, reviewing its strategic plan, and initiating reforms for the upcoming 2025-2029 cycle. He reaffirmed ECSL’s commitment to independence, impartiality, and professionalism, and expressed readiness to engage stakeholders to maintain the credibility of electoral processes.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the ECSL Chairman, Commissioners, and staff for their dedication and service to the nation. He applauded the Commission for conducting an election that reflected the will of the people. ‘Your work will stand the test of time,’ the President declared.

President Bio reiterated his belief in democracy and the rule of law. ‘That is why I campaigned vigorously across the country to earn the trust and votes of the people,’ he stated. ‘Based on my experience as a presidential candidate, I felt a moral obligation to support the review of our electoral system so we can identify weaknesses and find solutions.’

He commended the ECSL for fulfilling its constitutiona

l mandate and assured that he would carefully review the 2024 Annual Report, along with other key documents including the Tripartite Committee’s Report and the Independent Management and Functional Review of ECSL, as part of a holistic approach to implementing electoral reforms.

‘I am committed to ensuring that the reform recommendations are implemented in line with our laws. I will continue to uphold and defend the Constitution and ensure that every step we take strengthens our democracy,’ President Bio concluded.