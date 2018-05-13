SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT PROMISES DISCIPLINED LEADERSHIP IN INAUGURAL SPEECH

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone- Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, on Saturday promised, in his inaugural speech, to provide disciplined and inclusive leadership.

Bio, who was elected after a hotly contested election on Mar 31, and sworn in as president on Apr 4, was inaugurated on Saturday, in a colourful ceremony at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown.

Delivering his inaugural speech, the president emphasised that, "I am president for all Sierra Leoneans, irrespective of political or regional belongings."

He reiterated the provision of free quality education as the flagship programme of his new administration.

Bio noted that, despite the economic mess he inherited, he is optimistic that change is possible.

"I will build on and consolidate the gains made over the years to transform the country through my New Direction policy," he said. He cited discipline as the underlined principle of his new administration and that he would declare three peaceful democratic wars on indiscipline, corruption and poverty.

"I will provide disciplined leadership to drive this Democratic peaceful war."

He cited youth empowerment as one of his priorities and promised to build on and consolidate bilateral relationship Sierra Leone has with other countries.

