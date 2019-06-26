Sierra Leone’s Vice President Launches Anniversary Magazine of New Direction Government

State House, Freetown� Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has officially launched the one-year anniversary magazine of the New Direction government following his short presentation on key instances of achievements since 4 April 2018.

He told the gathering of government officials and members of the press that he was delighted to launch the second edition of The New Direction Magazine and catalogued some of the achievements of the government.

The magazine captured and summarised the Medium Term Development Plan that was launched by the New Direction government that is geared towards transforming the Human Capital Development of Sierra Leone. This is at the centre of this government's agenda, he said.

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh further stated that the media team at State House also endeavoured to tell the story of an education that had been given a new lease of life with the introduction of the Free Quality Education programme for pre to primary, junior and senior secondary school children in the country.

The New Direction government has provided teaching and learning materials to all government and government assisted schools across the country. We have also provided furniture, reconstruction and rehabilitation of additional classrooms, recruitment of school teachers and the approval of schools, but most importantly tackling examination malpractices, he stated.

He talked about high revenue performance during the presidency of His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, adding that that was possible because they had and would continue to build the infrastructure of domestic revenue mobilisation.

Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, who gave the opening remarks, said the conference to launch the 48-page glossy publication was a way to make the media understand that much as they had done extremely well to cover the government it was also important that they told their own story.

What we have done in the magazine is to focus on the key priorities of the government and achievements that have been made over the past year. We have also focused on narrating the story of a president by the President himself as was graciously captured in his speech at the TED 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada, he said.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House