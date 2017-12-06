SIX HEADS OF STATE TO ATTEND 2017 AFRICA FORUM

HARARE, Six Heads of State and a very long list of entrepreneurs who have established successful ventures which are now global firms, including Zimbabwean telecommunications magnate Strive Masiyiwa, are set to headline the two-day Africa 2017 Forum which begins in Egypt Thursday, the organizers say.

The event, hosted by the Egyptian government and to be held in the resort city of Sharm-el-Sheik, will be attended by more than 1,500 delegates.

The Africa 2017 Forum welcomes participants to engage, discuss and explore investment opportunities in bankable projects, African private sector high growth potential companies and government projects that require global FDI, the organizers said in a statement received here Tuesday.

"The Forum will also shed light on what's happening on a larger, regional scale projects and policy reform that will stimulate the regional private sector and cross border trade."

Host President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will be joined by Comoros President Azali Assoumani, President Alissane Ouatarra of Cote

d'Ivoire, President Alpha Conde of Guinea-Conakry, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia.

Zimbabwe-born entrereneur Masiiwa is among the long list of top business people and leading executives from Africa to make presentations at the forum. "As far as entrepreneurial success goes, few can hold a candle to Strive Masiyiwa. The Zimbabwean-born, UK-based founder and executive chairman of the diversified telecommunications group, Econet Wireless,

can lay claim not only to being a member of Africa?s new business elite, but has a global pedigree to rival many of his peers around the world," the organizers said.

Discussions at the event will touch on subjects such as special economic zones, investment, agribusiness and fast-moving consumer goods.

