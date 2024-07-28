Social GIS/GRA react to Kulungugu Border Post incident



Managements of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA-CD) have directed the set-up of a joint investigative committee to investigate the Kulungugu border post incident.

The committee is supposed to come up with measures to forestall such occurrences in the future.

A joint press release signed and issued by Michael Amoako-Atta, Assistant Commissioner Of Immigration Head Of Public Affairs and Madam Florence Asante, Deputy Commissioner, Communication and Public Affairs of the Ghana Revenue Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this was necessitated by the a video circulating on social media which shows officers of both institutions engaged in a scuffle at the Kulungugu Border post in the Upper East region.

It said the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi has held series of meetings with the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, to discuss this

unfortunate incident.

‘The Officer in Charge of both Immigration and Customs at the Kulungugu Border Posts have also been directed to work under the auspices of the Border Security Committee (BOSEC) to resolve any immediate issues, while awaiting the report of the Joint Investigative Committee,’ the release said.

The Comptroller-General and the Commissioner of Customs assured the public of their continuous support to work collaboratively in the interest of national security and development, and the public will be duly informed on the findings of the investigations.

‘The two institutions regret the inconveniences that the incident caused and will ensure that such situations that hinder the free passage of persons and trade facilitation do not re-occur,’ it added.

Source: Ghana News Agency