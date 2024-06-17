SOUEAST Officially Enters Morocco, Launching New Journey in North African Market

CASABLANCA, Morocco, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOUEAST announced its official entry into the Morocco market, marking the launch of its North African strategy and a major breakthrough in its global expansion. It will offer EASE urban mobility experiences to Moroccan and even North African consumers.

At the launch event, Assistant President of SOUEAST International, Mr. Andy Yuan introduced SOUEAST’s development strategy. Since its 2024 brand renewal, SOUEAST has rapidly expanded, aiming to enter over 60 countries and regions, with 300 networks in 2025. “We will plan a diversified product lineup of “6 SUVs + 2 sedans + 1 pickup,” meeting the diverse needs of global users.” He added.

EASE YOUR LIFE: A new way of intelligent connected mobility

SOUEAST focuses on global urban youth, aiming to co-create an effortless urban mobility experience through vehicles that merge fashion aesthetics with intelligent technology. This vision resonates with Moroccan youth and builds a solid brand connection.

Diverse Product Portfolio，Precise Market Coverage

For its entry into Morocco, SOUEAST introduces core urban SUVs.

The S09, the Smart Premium D-Class SUV, caters to urban elites with its exceptional design, intelligent driving, and luxurious features, embodying the brand’s high standards.

The S07, the Urban Intelligent C-Class SUV, balances practicality and style. It provides 12.3-inch connected screens for the dashboard and electronic 6-way adjustable driver seat with memory and full ADAS, offering convenience and safety.

S06 DM, the Hybrid Urban Stylish C-Class SUV, combining sporty aesthetics with hybrid technology, delivers an 114 km pure electric range and a combined range of over 1,000 km when fully fueled, meeting the daily commuting needs of Moroccan youth.

M-Automotive, the leading automotive distributor in Morocco, is the only company to have won the “Best Service Quality” title for two consecutive years (2024-2025) and ranks among Morocco´s top 30 companies. The company plans to cooperate with SOUEAST and establish three directly operated stores by 2025, including one 4S store and two urban showrooms, and aims to expand the network to 13 outlets by 2027.

To deeply root itself in the Morocco, SOUEAST will construct an end-to-end service network, strengthen collaboration with local partners, and accelerate market integration through localized strategies.

Additionally, SOUEAST is set to enter the Egypt market this July, further expanding its footprint across Africa.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3a8b214-ac75-4f01-8625-9a0b3748f0b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/092003ac-ed56-443e-af2a-0eade4c46528

Contact: Frida Fu Email: yuhe.fu@soueast-motor.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9487448