Sound theological education essential for building ministerial workforce – Rev Bodzah



Reverend Godson K. Bodzah, President of the Theosalt School of Ministry, has emphasised the need for sound theological education in equipping the present and future ministerial workforce.

He said sound theological education was essential for the building of the capacity of the workforce for comprehensive evangelism for global harvest.

Rev. Bodzah was speaking at the graduation of the Third Batch of the Theosalt School of Ministry in Ho, in the Volta Region, which was on the theme: ‘Honouring the Call of God.’

The Reverend Minister said the school existed to supplement other theological educational institutions in training and equipping people to assist the local church in its missionary agenda.

He charged the graduates to lead a life that positively impact this generation, win souls for the kingdom of God and to bring joy and peace to those who were mourning.

Dr Israel Kofi Nyarko, Sureword Power Chapel in Ho, who was the guest speaker asked the graduands to stand firm in their calling and must be obedie

nt to God in all things.

He said character was the foundation of every ministry and and he charged the graduates to spend quality time with God who called them so they would be transformed to lead a life worthy of God’s praise.

Pastor Prosper Piddah, Principal of the School said the graduates were well equipped both spiritually and physically to impact the world for Christ.

Ms Sefakor Juliet Kwamitse, the course representative, speaking on behalf of her colleagues thanked management of the school for their commitment and dedication to training and empowering them with the undiluted water of God.

The graduates were taken through ministerial ethics, Christian leadership, Christian doctrine, homiletic, evangelism and missions, hermeneutics, five-fold ministries, church administration, Christian counselling, and information communication technology.

