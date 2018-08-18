SOUTH AFRICA SENDS CONDOLENCES TO SUDAN

PRETORIA-- South Africa has sent its condolences to Sudan following the drowning of 24 school children in the Nile River.

The boat was carrying more than 40 children to school when it sank on Wednesday morning.

The incident resulted from an engine malfunction of the wooden boat.

Wooden boats, locally known as "Marakib" are still favoured in Sudan, with islanders and fishermen heavily depend on these traditional boats to transport passengers, their goods and personal belongings across the river.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, government expressed the sadness of the South African people upon learning of the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

South Africa and Sudan enjoy good diplomatic and trade ties. The two sister African countries established diplomatic relations in 1994.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK