South African President’s Speech Upstaged Again by Opposition Protest, Walkout

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa barely got out the first sentence of his annual State of the Nation Address before the inevitable happened: commotion in the gallery, led by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The far-left political party � easily identifiable in parliament by their resplendent red workmen's outfits � had teased that they would raise a fuss over the nation's struggling electricity company and the member of Cabinet they feel is responsible. They also protested the attendance at the speech of South Africa's last apartheid president, FW De Klerk.

That commotion � which included yelling between party members and a Parliamentary officials � sucked up the first 90 minutes of the proceedings, culminating in National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise ordering them to leave.

Source: Voice of America