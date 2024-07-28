South-East Dev Commission a game changer- Chief Asadu



Igwe Samuel Asadu, Chairman, South-East Traditional Rulers Council, says the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) is a game changer for the development of the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu signed the bill seeking the creation of the commission into law on July 24.

Asadu, who said this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday, said the council was excited over the establishment of the commission.

Asadu, who is also the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Kingdom, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, said that the establishment of SEDC after several failed attempts, validates the policy of the three ‘Rs’ as conceived after the civil war.

The three Rs – Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction – were conceived as a deliberate policy to shore up development after the 1967 to 1970 civil war ravaged most parts of the South-East.

‘We are excited. It is a game changer, we love the president for that. It is kind of him.

‘Every

one knew that after the civil war, we felt alienated from the country for political reasons. The SEDC has been delayed for long.

‘With the SEDC, we can do better; this President saw the value, the benefit in it and the development coming with it.

‘So, we thank Tinubu, all the Senators and members of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

‘We give kudos to them for the astute support they gave to the passage of the bill into law,’ he said.

See also Rail connectivity key to dry port development – Stakeholder

He said the entire south-east zone was so excited over the commission, saying that it would further serve as a veritable platform for productive engagement of youths in the zone.

‘We are happy and loyal to president Tinubu; we have never had it better than this, so we are in support of those policies that have an impact on people,’ he said.

He emphasised the need to ensure the appointment of persons of integrity to drive activities of the commission to enable it realise

its full mandate

Asadu also urged a background check on the team to pilot the commission, adding that they should be people with proven character and integrity.

‘We have been through a lot, so I am sure that the government would be very wise enough to pick the right people to run the affairs of the commission,’ he said.

NAN reports that SEDC is expected to manage funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructural deficits suffered by the region due to age-long neglect.

It will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental challenges that had devastated the South-East for decades.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria