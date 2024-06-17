South-East Governments and NEMA Unite for Flood Prevention Efforts



Enugu: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the governments of Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states have announced a zero-tolerance policy for blocked or silted drains in a bid to prevent flooding in the region. This initiative comes as a proactive response to the 2025 flood predictions issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), which identified 30 states at risk of heavy rains and potential flooding.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, NEMA has already begun early sensitization and action plans to mitigate flash floods in major urban and densely populated areas in the South-East. Mrs. Ngozi Echeazu, the Head of Operations at NEMA in Enugu, emphasized the agency’s proactive stance due to the early onset of rains predicted for 2025. NEMA has initiated engagements with partners and stakeholders to ensure preparedness against the forecasted floods.





Echeazu highlighted that NEMA has communicated with state governments, State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), and local councils to emphasize the need for early preparations. Collaborative efforts have been made with Enugu SEMA and Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMC) to conduct sensitization campaigns in key markets within Enugu metropolis. The campaigns aim to educate the public on proper waste disposal and drain maintenance, using platforms like the NYSC-NEMA Vanguard for outreach activities.





Chief Caleb Ani, Chairman of Enugu South LGA, corroborated these efforts, noting that the council has been conducting an ‘operation open drainages’ initiative for the past two months. The council has deployed resources to ensure that major drainage systems are cleared, and has engaged local leaders to support these efforts.





In Anambra, the state government has launched a campaign called ‘Operation Clear Your Waterways’ to ensure free flow of floodwaters before the rainy season begins. Dr. Felix Odimegwu, the Commissioner for Environment, stated that this initiative aligns with Governor Charles Soludo’s vision of transforming Anambra into a smart mega city. The campaign is enforced under various public health and environmental laws to prevent potential flooding.





Meanwhile, in Ebonyi, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has identified an abandoned dam project in Anor Community, Ivo Local Government Area, as a primary cause of annual flooding. Mr. Clement Ovuoba, Executive Secretary of the agency, called for federal intervention to complete the dam project and mitigate the flooding risk. Ebonyi SEMA has also reactivated its response measures, including temporary Internally Displaced Persons Camps across 13 LGAs, to accommodate potential flood victims.





The concerted efforts across these states reflect a unified approach to managing the anticipated weather challenges and ensuring community safety through proactive measures and public awareness campaigns.

