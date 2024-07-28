South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release



The Council of South-East Traditional Rulers has appealed to the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, and expressed optimism that his freedom would reduce tension in that geopolitical zone.

The Chairman of the Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, made the call when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

Asadu said that the council was in support of stakeholders’ call for Kanu’s release.

‘Governors in the five states of the South-East have called for his release. Our lawmakers have done same. That is the position of everyone in the South-East,’ he said.

Asadu spoke further: ‘He is our son. He has been there for a long time.

‘Of course, we back the Governors Forum and other stakeholders’ call for his release so that tension will be reduced.

‘Before that, the government will do its due diligence to guarantee that his release won’t cause anything unexpected. There should be some form of measures, a deal to be made.’

Asadu said that the eventual release of Kanu would, to a la

rge extent, usher in relative calmness and evoke joy to the people of the zone.

‘If the president looks into that and gives him a pardon, we will be excited. It is affecting our area because some of the people are his die hard fans.

‘Who will want to have his son locked up for a long time? We are praying every day, all the traditional rulers are praying for Nnamdi Kanu to be released.

‘We feel his pains and the pain of his family. It will be a gift, if the President does that. We will come back to thank him in a big way.’

Source: News Agency of Nigeria