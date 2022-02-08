Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 2 (4 February 2022)

• Tropical Cyclone Batsirai is approaching Madagascar, where it is expected to make landfall between Mahanoro and Mananjary on Saturday, 5 February, with potentially devastating consequences.

• Batsirai passed Mauritius on its path—leaving 1,600 households without electricity and one dead—and is now moving away from the French territory of La Reunion.

• Relief efforts are continuing in response to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ana in multiple countries in the region.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

