Soyinka Advocates for Promotion of Local Languages and Culture in Nigeria



Ilorin: Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has emphasized the importance of promoting Nigeria’s local languages and culture as a catalyst for national development. Soyinka articulated this viewpoint during an interaction with journalists following his visit to the Centre for Cultural Studies and Creative Arts at the University of Ilorin, an event marking the beginning of the institution’s inaugural Cultural Week.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Soyinka highlighted the critical role language plays as a repository of cultural heritage and community identity. He stressed the need to encourage younger generations to embrace and understand the languages of their ancestors. Soyinka described language as an effective tool for expression, stating, “In the last head count, it was discovered that there were 300 languages in Nigeria.”

Soyinka urged a balanced approach to language learning, advocating for proficiency in globally recognized foreign languages without neglecting indigenous languages. He emphasized t

he importance of reading, writing, and inventing in local languages to advance research and development within the country. Additionally, he called for a transformation of traditional practices into modern applications to enhance cultural values, suggesting that local foods, songs, and historical problem-solving methods be integrated into contemporary life.

He further proposed making local languages compulsory in schools, asserting that a deep understanding of history and culture would instill pride in Nigerian heritage. Soyinka remarked, “We need to cherish our culture and traditions as an African country in order to maintain our dignity and value.”

Earlier in the visit, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, expressed the institution’s honor in hosting Soyinka, a figure of global cultural significance. Egbewole noted that the creation of the Centre for Cultural Studies and Creative Arts was heavily influenced by Soyinka’s lifelong dedication to the arts and humanities. He revea

led that the Centre’s vision had been realized with the enrollment of students at various academic levels, including diploma, undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs.

The Vice Chancellor expressed optimism about the Centre’s potential to become a leading institution globally, attributing this to Soyinka’s involvement and endorsement.