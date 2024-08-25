Speaker of Parliament reiterates commitment to Democracy Cup



Mr. Aban Sumana Bagbin the Speaker of Parliament has reiterated his determination institutionalised the novelty Democracy Cup match after successfully hosting the first edition.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko played the first ever Democracy Cup organised by the Parliament of Ghana.

Kotoko emerged winners with a 2-1 victory over Hearts to lift the maiden trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Bagbin said this when he met officials of Primeval Media – organisers of the match and Asante Kotoko to review the historic match, that attracted all stakeholders in Ghana football as well as democratic institutions.

According to Mr. Bagbin, football was unique and had become the passion of the nation, hence the need to capitalise on it to promote the tenets of democracy in Ghana.

‘Football is the passion of the nation, it is unique. That is why we must ensure that this competition becomes an annual one to help promote Ghana’s growing democracy.

‘Look at what the United Kingdom has used football for. Their l

eague is the biggest and the best brand in the world.

‘UK has leveraged on football to promote every aspect of their development. We must also used football to drive the nation along, promote democracy and ultimately economic development,’ Mr. Bagbin noted.

He added that, ‘Ghana has all it takes to succeed in football, and we must not let this slip away but tap into its advantages to grow and educate people about the need to embrace democracy’.

The Speaker hinted that, the Democracy Cup match would be an annual event to celebrate Ghana’s democracy adding that, the competition would not be limited to only Accra, but would be rotated across the country.

‘We hope to take it to other parts of the country in future and use the occasion to project our cherished democracy,’ he added.

Mr. Lawrence Opare-Otoo Chief Executive Officer of Primeval Media expressed appreciation the leadership of parliament for the opportunity.

He said though there were many challenges, they managed to organise the event successfully.

Mr. Opare-Otoo said the Democracy Cup Match must be embraced by everybody and guarded jealously.

The Democracy Cup match was part of the activities marking 30 years of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.

The maiden edition was held of July 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Source: Ghana News Agency