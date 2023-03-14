Speaker receives President of Morocco’s House of Councilors

Manama, Mar. 13 (BNA): Speaker of the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, received today President of Morocco’s House of Councilors Naam Mayara and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of their participation in IPU meetings.

Both sides stressed strong fraternal relations between both countries and peoples thanks to the care and support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Moroccan parliamentary delegation expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its unwavering stance in supporting Morocco. They also commended tolerance and coexistence characterizing the Kingdom of Bahrain and the kingdom’s tireless efforts to promote global peace and security and enhance the Bahraini-Moroccan cooperation.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Speaker Abdulnabi Salman, member of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee MP Hasan Ibrahim Hasan and MP Mounir Ibrahim Sorour.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)