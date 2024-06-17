Special Report: How Super Falcons Soar to Historic 10th WAFCON Title



Rabat: The Super Falcons of Nigeria overcame hosts Morocco to win their tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title on Saturday. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, the Nigerian women fought back to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory, completing one of the greatest comebacks in tournament history.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Morocco opened the scoring in the 16th minute through captain Ghizlane Chebbak, who curled a brilliant effort past Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie. Eight minutes later, Fatima Tagnaout doubled Morocco’s lead after a swift counterattack that caught the Super Falcons’ defence completely off balance.





Nigeria emerged from the break with renewed energy. Head coach Justin Madugu made key tactical changes that changed the tempo and rhythm of the match. Esther Okoronkwo pulled one back in the 64th minute, calmly converting a penalty to send the Moroccan goalkeeper the wrong way. Six minutes later, Okoronkwo turned provider, setting up Deborah Ijamilusi to score the equaliser and silence the partisan home crowd.





The winner came in the 86th minute. Okoronkwo’s precise free-kick was headed in by Jennifer Echegini, completing the remarkable turnaround. Okoronkwo, with one goal and two assists, was named Player of the Match for her outstanding contribution to Nigeria’s historic triumph.





Nigeria were drawn in Group B alongside Cameroon, Senegal, and Botswana. Many viewed them as favourites, but they still needed to prove their mettle. The Falcons began with a confident 2-0 win over Senegal, with Rasheedat Ajibade and Toni Payne scoring in a dominant performance. Next, Nigeria faced Cameroon. They held firm and secured a narrow 1-0 victory through a late header by midfielder Christy Ucheibe. In their final group match, the Falcons defeated Botswana 4-1. Uchenna Kanu scored twice, while Echegini and Onumonu added to the tally.





With three wins from three matches, Nigeria topped Group B. They scored seven goals and conceded just once during the group stage. In the quarter-finals, Nigeria faced Zambia and delivered a clinical 5-0 performance on 18 July at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. Goals from Echegini, Kanu, Ajibade, Okoronkwo, and Ucheibe sealed the Falcons’ place in the semi-finals in commanding fashion.





Nigeria then met arch-rivals and defending champions South Africa in a high-stakes semi-final clash on Tuesday, July 22. Ajibade gave Nigeria the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time. South Africa equalised through Linda Motlhalo’s spot-kick in the 60th minute. In stoppage time, Michelle Alozie’s curling free-kick sailed untouched into the net, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory for Nigeria.





The final against Morocco was a rematch of their painful 2022 semi-final loss. This time, the Falcons had the last word. Their 2025 campaign was driven by redemption, unity, and determination to reclaim the crown they had lost three years earlier. Nigeria first won the WAFCON in 1991 and dominated the early years of the competition with seven consecutive titles from 1991 to 2006.





Legends like Florence Omagbemi, Mercy Akide, and Perpetua Nkwocha laid the foundation for Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football. After brief setbacks in 2008 and 2012, Nigeria reclaimed their status by winning in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018. Their ninth title came in 2018 after a penalty shootout win over South Africa. They lost to Morocco in the 2022 semi-finals.





With this victory, Nigeria have now won ten of the fifteen WAFCON editions. No African team, male or female, has achieved such a feat. Following the final whistle, Head Coach Justin Madugu praised his players for their bravery, focus, and refusal to give up when it mattered most.





‘This group never gave up,’ he said. ‘At half-time, we talked about pride, about history – and they responded like true champions,’ Madugu said. Esther Okoronkwo, named Player of the Match, said: ‘I’m honoured to contribute to this. This is for every Nigerian girl with big dreams.’ Florence Omagbemi, now an NFF Board Member, said: ‘I was part of the 1991 team. Seeing this tenth title is deeply emotional.’





NFF President Ibrahim Gusau described the team as national treasures who had carried the Nigerian flag with pride, discipline, and unmatched excellence. ‘These women have carried our flag with dignity and power,’ he said. ‘They are Africa’s pride and we’ll always support them,’ he said. President Bola Tinubu praised the team, saying: ‘The Super Falcons have reminded us what Nigerians can achieve through unity, courage, and resilience.’





Sports analyst Aisha Falode noted: ‘This tenth title is a message. The Falcons have again raised the bar for women’s sport in Africa.’ From grassroots pitches to continental glory, the Super Falcons have shown that dreams, backed by perseverance, truly come true. Their journey is far from over – but with ten WAFCON titles, the Super Falcons have already secured African football immortality.

